Mom speaks out after two sons shot and killed
Leda Watts tells 7 Action News she is still in shock over the tragic loss of her 2 sons, Louis Phillips and Alex Stewart. Both were in their 20s and killed Sunday evening after someone opened fire near a home on Schaefer in Detroit.
