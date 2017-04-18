Michigan Civil Rights Commission to M...

Michigan Civil Rights Commission to Meet on Tuesday, April 25 in Detroit

On Tuesday, April 25, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a special meeting to consider filing an amicus brief. The meeting will be held at 4 pm in Cadillac Place, located at 3054 West Grand Boulevard, 3rd Floor, in Detroit, MI.

