Michigan Civil Rights Commission to Meet on Tuesday, April 25 in Detroit
On Tuesday, April 25, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a special meeting to consider filing an amicus brief. The meeting will be held at 4 pm in Cadillac Place, located at 3054 West Grand Boulevard, 3rd Floor, in Detroit, MI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Teen arraigned in cop shootings
|23 hr
|Badam
|2
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 19
|ThomasA
|35
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 19
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Apr 18
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Apr 18
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC