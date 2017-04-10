Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates t...

Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this morning

Read more: WXYZ

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar: Whitmore Lake Closed due to road construction 5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23 This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.

Detroit, MI

