Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this morning
Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar: Whitmore Lake Closed due to road construction 5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23 This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.
