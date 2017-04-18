Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.
Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: 1) COUTNDOWN TO CLOSURE - M-5 southbound lanes closed in just 2 days! All southbound M-5 lanes will close from Maple to 12 Mile beginning Saturday. The closure will last 3-4 weeks while crews repair 3 miles of pavement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen arraigned in cop shootings
|6 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Tue
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC