Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: 1) COUTNDOWN TO CLOSURE - M-5 southbound lanes closed in just 2 days! All southbound M-5 lanes will close from Maple to 12 Mile beginning Saturday. The closure will last 3-4 weeks while crews repair 3 miles of pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.