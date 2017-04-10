Metro Detroit traffic: Road construct...

Metro Detroit traffic: Road construction on I-75

10 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar: Detroit Closed due to road construction I-75 SB between Springwells Stand Northline Rd Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75 West Bloomfield Closed due to road construction Maple Rd EB between Farmington Rd and Orchard Lake Rd Traffic can detour by using 14 mile Rd. or Drake NB to Walnut Lake Rd. EB to Orchard Lake Rd. SB and back to Maple. This project is scheduled until the end of July.

