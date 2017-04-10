Metro Detroit traffic: Flooding in Wa...

Metro Detroit traffic: Flooding in Wayne County

18 hrs ago

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar: Wayne County Closed due to flooding Edward N Hines Dr Both EB/WB between W Outer Dr and Ann Arbor Trl Wayne County Closed due to flooding Edward N Hines Dr Both EB/WB between Stark Rd and Newburgh Rd Canton Accident Shoulder blocked I-275 NB at US-12/Michigan Ave

