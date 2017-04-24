Metro Detroit school names child fund in memory of George 'The Animal' Steele
While most of the world will remember William James Myers as pro wrestler George "The Animal" Steele, Madison District Public Schools is aiming to make sure his legacy as an educator and coach is just as cemented. The school district announced the creation of the Jim Myers Kindergarten to College Fund on its Facebook page with a video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Patrick
|35
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Noniggs
|23
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Thu
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Thu
|Saw
|2
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|Apr 25
|clueless spam nuts
|2
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC