Metro Detroit school names child fund in memory of George 'The Animal' Steele

While most of the world will remember William James Myers as pro wrestler George "The Animal" Steele, Madison District Public Schools is aiming to make sure his legacy as an educator and coach is just as cemented. The school district announced the creation of the Jim Myers Kindergarten to College Fund on its Facebook page with a video.

