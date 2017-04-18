Meet the women taking the lead in farming in southeast Michigan
Students in Nerfer Ra Barber's EAT program at Earthworks Farms work on picking out and planting seedlings in early April. image search for the word "farmer" and nearly all of the pictures that pop up are what people typically imagine as the stereotypical "Old MacDonald" - a man in a plaid shirt and big, denim overalls whose face is shaded from the sun by a large straw hat or green John Deere baseball cap.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|2 min
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|23 hr
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|5
