Meaty restaurant concept to replace stalled Geiger Eat Shop in West Village
A new restaurant/butcher shop called Marrow will open in the spot that was to hold the Geiger Eat Shop. The Detroit Free Press reports that the new project will be a partnership between Geiger's Greg Reyner and The Royce Detroit wine bar's Ping Ho.
