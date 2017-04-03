Man steals lotto tickets, cigarettes from store
Detroit police have released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into a liquor store and stole cigarettes, scratch-off lottery tickets and liquor. According to police, it happened on March 24 around 2:20 a.m. at Maryland Liquor Store in the 15000 block of Mack Ave. The suspect went in through a hole in the roof of the beverage cooler, then went behind the counter, knocking over items and stealing them.
