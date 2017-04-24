Latest Fisher Building exhibit highlights Detroit photos, new book
The third exhibit from the Beacon Project, an activation of the Fisher Building arcade, will be unveiled later this week. The exhibit will feature 18 photos from French photographer Michel Arnaud from his new book Detroit: The Dream Is Now - The Design, Art, and Resurgence of an American City .
