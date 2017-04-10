Jessica, Motor City Beauty
A Where SheA a a s From: Jessica Lewis, a Sagittarius, was born and raised in Detroit, MI. A a A'My parents divorced when I was four and my mother didnA a a t marry again until I was nine,A a ? she tells The Black Star News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC