Immigrant-owned businesses to shut down in Detroit May Day protest
Immigration activists plan to gather for a series of "May Day" marches across Michigan on May 1, including one in Southwest Detroit that's expected to shut down area immigrant-owned and -supported business. Activist group Michigan United says the 4:30 p.m. march at Clark Park, 1130 Clark St., is meant to voice the importance of immigrant and refugee families in the U.S. The demonstration is modeled after "A Day Without Immigrants," first held on May 1, 2006, a "touch stone in immigrant rights movements," said Adonis Flores of Michigan United.
