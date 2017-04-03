Image of suspect's vehicle in Detroit shooting of 9-year-old released
A 9-year-old was sitting in a car parked in the driveway of a home in Detroit waiting for a ride to the movies when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet Saturday afternoon. While still recovering in the hospital, Malik Cosey Jr. is expected to survive, although his mother says he's now blind in his right eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AK Steel/UAW contract
|2 hr
|Wall street
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|21 hr
|Dawn
|29
|Excellent chesterfield
|Sat
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Jada Brown
|8
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sat
|siena
|130
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Fri
|The Poor and Unknown
|181
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC