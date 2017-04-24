Howes: As battle with Silicon Valley intensifies, Detroit Three growth streak plateaus
First-quarter profits are coming in, and Fiat Chrysler net profits are up 34% over year-ago levels, including a strong showing in Europe. But news from Dearborn was not quite as rosy with Ford profits down 35% over the first quarter, although the company still says it's on track to make $9 billion in pre-tax profit.
