Howes: As battle with Silicon Valley intensifies, Detroit Three growth streak plateaus

7 hrs ago

First-quarter profits are coming in, and Fiat Chrysler net profits are up 34% over year-ago levels, including a strong showing in Europe. But news from Dearborn was not quite as rosy with Ford profits down 35% over the first quarter, although the company still says it's on track to make $9 billion in pre-tax profit.

