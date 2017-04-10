How to get free gas in Detroit for Good Friday
New Life Family Church in Detroit hopes to ensure hundreds of people have a Good Friday. Starting at 9 a.m. today, the church is providing free gas at the BP station on the 4100 block of 8 Mile Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|10 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|12 hr
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC