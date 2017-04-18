Historic Jefferson Chalmers home save...

Historic Jefferson Chalmers home saved from demo, now up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Curbed Detroit

Renovation enthusiasts and historic preservationists have an interesting opportunity in Jefferson Chalmers. This home was recently pulled from the demolition list due to its historic significance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) 3 hr Red Headed Step C... 141
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 23 hr Chicken n Ribs 34
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose 23 hr United Air Lines 3
News Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ... Tue watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr 16 Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Apr 15 ThomasA 5
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC