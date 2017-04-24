Historic Fort Wayne Flea Market Antiq...

Historic Fort Wayne Flea Market Antique and bargain hunters will find ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

DETROIT - Antique and bargain hunters will find collectibles, contemporary treasures and a variety of arts and crafts at the annual Historic Fort Wayne Flea Market, taking place Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30 at 6325 W. Jefferson . The hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl... 7 hr Trump Lies 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Postman7 20,984
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Thu Patrick 35
News What can $80K buy you in Detroit? Apr 27 Negroes r chimps 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
Slop your Hogs again God!!! Apr 25 clueless spam nuts 2
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Apr 22 want war- you go ... 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC