Here's what $85K can buy you in Detro...

Here's what $85K can buy you in Detroit right now

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Curbed Detroit

This week, we're comparing homes in Grandmont, Rosedale Park, Lafayette Park, and Jefferson Chalmers all priced between $75-85,000. All of them seem in pretty decent shape, with some work that could be done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 4 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) 9 hr lucifuge1973 4
My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler 16 hr Nazi Sympathizer 1
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 235
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon milkweeds 131
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Apr 8 Jada Brown 8
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC