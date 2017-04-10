Here's what $85K can buy you in Detroit right now
This week, we're comparing homes in Grandmont, Rosedale Park, Lafayette Park, and Jefferson Chalmers all priced between $75-85,000. All of them seem in pretty decent shape, with some work that could be done.
