Help needed solving metro Detroit cold case
A Dearborn family and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve a murder mystery that goes back more than a decade. Aniseh Eljahmi was murdered 11 years ago on April 13, 2006 in front of her home and her young daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|New york
|20,962
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|6 hr
|Plastic Rose
|1
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|13 hr
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC