Help needed solving metro Detroit cold case

6 hrs ago

A Dearborn family and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve a murder mystery that goes back more than a decade. Aniseh Eljahmi was murdered 11 years ago on April 13, 2006 in front of her home and her young daughter.

