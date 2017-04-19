Harvey Weinstein options crime novel by Detroit author

Sort of a sideways manner to get the news, but we'll take it: In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter this week , film producer and Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein disclosed that he'd optioned TV rights to the new book by Detroit author and Kresge literary fellow Stephen Mack Jones . How did that happen? Turns out that Weinstein, a fan of crime fiction who named his son after detective story author Dashiell Hammett , came across a blurb describing Jones' book, August Snow , which came out in February.

