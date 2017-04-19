Harvey Weinstein options crime novel by Detroit author
Sort of a sideways manner to get the news, but we'll take it: In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter this week , film producer and Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein disclosed that he'd optioned TV rights to the new book by Detroit author and Kresge literary fellow Stephen Mack Jones . How did that happen? Turns out that Weinstein, a fan of crime fiction who named his son after detective story author Dashiell Hammett , came across a blurb describing Jones' book, August Snow , which came out in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Tue
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC