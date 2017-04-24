Group urging more to join Project Green Light
The Detroit Association of Black Organizations is pushing for businesses to step up their safety measures by joining Project Green Light Detroit. The program, first initiated in January 2016, is very popular not only because it helps police solve crime, but the exterior flashing green lights help deter crime.
