Fragrance maker, blowout stylists among 13 Detroit business awarded $500,000 in grants
Motor City Match is a competitive program that offers Detroit startups $500,000 every quarter to help develop new and expanding businesses and "fuel the entrepreneurial revolution." The money comes from a mix of federal and private funds distributed through the city, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, the Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
