Founders is expected to announce plans for a new Cass Corridor taproom
Crain's reports that the Grand Rapids-based brewer is expected to announce plans for a new taproom and brewery in a 12,000-square-foot building at 456 Charlotte St. That's right at the edge of the District Detroit arena/entertainment district now under construction. It would be the company's first location outside Grand Rapids.
