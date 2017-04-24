Founders is expected to announce plan...

Founders is expected to announce plans for a new Cass Corridor taproom

Crain's reports that the Grand Rapids-based brewer is expected to announce plans for a new taproom and brewery in a 12,000-square-foot building at 456 Charlotte St. That's right at the edge of the District Detroit arena/entertainment district now under construction. It would be the company's first location outside Grand Rapids.

