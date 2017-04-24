Founders Brewing to open Detroit tapr...

Founders Brewing to open Detroit taproom near Little Caesars Arena

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. plans to open a new taproom in Detroit's Cass Corridor, the company announced Tuesday morning.

