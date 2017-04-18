Former US attorney McQuade speaking at Eastern Michigan
Barbara McQuade is receiving an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree Saturday at the Ypsilanti school and speaks at two graduation ceremonies. She was the U.S. attorney for 34 counties in eastern Michigan until March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|2 hr
|want war- you go ...
|2
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|2 hr
|want war- you go ...
|5
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Fri
|watching livonia
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Teen arraigned in cop shootings
|Thu
|Badam
|2
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 19
|ThomasA
|35
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 19
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC