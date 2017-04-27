Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the "spirit of Detroit" 'Flavor of Detroit' ice cream contest starts Monday Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the "spirit of Detroit" Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2qbUdJW Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the 'spirit of Detroit' Do you have an imagination and a sweet tooth? Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is asking Metro Detroiters for help in designing its next flavor.

