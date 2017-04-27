Flavor of Detroit' ice cream contest starts Monday
Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the "spirit of Detroit" 'Flavor of Detroit' ice cream contest starts Monday Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the "spirit of Detroit" Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2qbUdJW Holland, Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for ideas for a new flavor that embodies the 'spirit of Detroit' Do you have an imagination and a sweet tooth? Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is asking Metro Detroiters for help in designing its next flavor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Patrick
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|9 hr
|Noniggs
|23
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|12 hr
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|12 hr
|Saw
|2
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|Apr 25
|clueless spam nuts
|2
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Apr 22
|want war- you go ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC