Father shot in front of children in Detroit
Detectives remained on scene for hours on the city's east side Wednesday night. They're wondering why someone fired several shots at a 47-year-old father sitting in his truck, believing he was the wrong target.
|Fair warning
|5 hr
|Meme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Wed
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Tue
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Mon
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
