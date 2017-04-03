Family of Detroit man killed by federal agent files $50 million civil lawsuit
A federal agent had "no justifiable excuse or reason to shoot 20-year-old Terrance Kellom" at his father's Detroit home in April 2015. The suit names Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Mitchell Quinn, and two Detroit police officers as defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AK Steel/UAW contract
|2 hr
|Wall street
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|21 hr
|Dawn
|29
|Excellent chesterfield
|Sat
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Jada Brown
|8
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sat
|siena
|130
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Fri
|The Poor and Unknown
|181
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC