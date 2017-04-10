Dr. accused of genital mutilation due...

Dr. accused of genital mutilation due in court

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

The metro Detroit doctor accused of mutilating the genitals of young girls is expected in court today. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala remains locked up this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Regressive Progre... 20,959
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose 1 hr watching livonia 2
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Sun Nre chat town 15
Fair warning Sat ThomasA 5
Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D... Apr 14 newswatchnow 3
We need high speed trains! Apr 13 ThomasA 12
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Apr 12 G Al 140
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC