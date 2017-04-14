Downtown Detroit's new Avalon Caf and Bakery is now open
The downtown Detroit Avalon Cafe and Bakery opened its doors to the public at 7 a.m. this morning. The new spot is located at 1049 Woodward Ave. on the corner of State Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|3 hr
|Meme
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Fri
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Thu
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC