Distinct Life and New Balance Team Up to Celebrate 'Detroiters' TV Show
Detroit-based creative agency DISTINCT LIFE has teamed up with New Balance to create a limited edition of a Made in the USA 998 for Comedy Central's new show Detroiters . The comedy series follows Tim Cramblin and Sam Duvet who are two ad men trying to make it in the Motor City.
