Detroit's Bunche Academy partners with wildlife refuge to foster environmental stewardship
Did you know that Metropolitan Detroit is home to the only International Wildlife Refuge in North America, the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge ? The Refuge and Detroit Public Schools Community District's Ralph J. Bunche Academy have entered into a partnership to enhance conservation education and inspire a sense of wonder for natural resources in students. That makes Bunche Academy the first partnership school of the only international wildlife refuge in North America.
