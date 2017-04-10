Detroit woman charged in stabbing at ...

Detroit woman charged in stabbing at Rouge Park

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 12 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) 17 hr lucifuge1973 4
My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler Mon Nazi Sympathizer 1
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 235
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon milkweeds 131
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Apr 8 Jada Brown 8
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC