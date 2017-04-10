Detroit woman charged in stabbing at Rouge Park
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|12 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Mon
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|milkweeds
|131
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Apr 8
|Jada Brown
|8
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC