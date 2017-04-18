Detroit, Trailer and Information
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst of one of the worst riots in American history. A civil disturbance created by men and women looting stores and homes, vandalising property, committing arson and sparking violence throughout the streets has encouraged the president to send out the Michigan Army National Guard and the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions to supplement the police in dealing with the uprising.
