Detroit Public Schools chooses new superintendent
After months of interviews and discussions, the Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Dr. Nikolai Vitti to be its next superintendent. The vote to enter contract negotiations with Vitti is the first major decision by the board, which was created last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
