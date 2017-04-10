Detroit police investigating break-in...

Detroit police investigating break-ins at Corktown-area businesses

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The popular Slows BBQ restaurant on Michigan Avenue was reported to have a back door open and police arrived around 4 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate inside the restaurant. But police saw no signs of forced entry, and believed the door may have been left open, or the wind blew it open, according to officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 4 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) 9 hr lucifuge1973 4
My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler 16 hr Nazi Sympathizer 1
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon WATCHING LIVONIA 235
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon milkweeds 131
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Apr 8 Jada Brown 8
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC