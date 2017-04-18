Detroit police identify men wanted in...

Detroit police identify men wanted in beating

7 hrs ago

They have been identified as 19-year-old Darnell Shaw, 20-year-old Myron Larkins, 21-year-old Rachann Yarbough, and 24-year-old Tyrone Larkins. Police say they are wanted in connection with a Facebook Live video assault that showed 8 people beating someone in Greektown.

Detroit, MI

