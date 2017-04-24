Detroit mansion scarred from 1967 rio...

Detroit mansion scarred from 1967 riot listed for $269,900

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The house at 7477 La Salle Boulevard offers potential buyers a treasure trove of discoveries that would delight anyone interested in the mansions of 1920s Detroit. Most are architectural details; a few speak to the city's bleakest history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr commenters 20,985
List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl... 15 hr Trump Lies 1
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) 17 hr NickyB 8
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Apr 27 Patrick 35
News What can $80K buy you in Detroit? Apr 27 Negroes r chimps 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC