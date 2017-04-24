Detroit mansion scarred from 1967 riot listed for $269,900
The house at 7477 La Salle Boulevard offers potential buyers a treasure trove of discoveries that would delight anyone interested in the mansions of 1920s Detroit. Most are architectural details; a few speak to the city's bleakest history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|15 hr
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|17 hr
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Grace55
|188
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC