Detroit firefighters to be honored Tuesday
An 8th grade student from Woodward Academy in Detroit will be at a special ceremony for Detroit firefighters Tuesday to thank them for teaching him a life-saving lesson. Firefighters came to Thomas Locke's class and taught students how to escape a fire.
