Detroit Doctor Charged With Female Genital Mutilation, Alleged Victims 7 Years Old
Jumana Nagarwala, a doctor employed by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Mich., was arrested Thursday and charged with the felony crime of female genital mutiliation on minor girls between the ages of 6 and 8 years old. Female genital mutiliation is a practice performed in many Islamic countries but also in some African Christian and Animist groups.
