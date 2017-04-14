Detroit-area doctor charged with genital mutilation on girls
A doctor was charged Thursday with performing genital mutilation on two young Minnesota girls who traveled to Michigan with their mothers, the first federal prosecution of what the government describes as "horrifying acts of brutality." Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested after the 7-year-olds identified her as the person who performed procedures on them in February at a clinic in suburban Detroit, according to the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair warning
|15 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|16 hr
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Thu
|ThomasA
|12
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Apr 12
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Apr 11
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC