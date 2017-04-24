Detroit 2020 Town Hall in Macomb1 min ago

As part of our mission to hear thoughts from residents in metro Detroit, Channel 7 held the first of many Detroit 2020 Town Halls across the area on Monday, April 24. We want to LISTEN to what's really important to you and help move our region forward. 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford and other journalists from Channel 7 were there to hear what you have to say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.