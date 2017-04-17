Detroit 2020 Town Hall in Macomb Co. on April 24
As part of our mission to be hear thoughts from residents in metro Detroit, Channel 7 is holding the first of many Detroit 2020 Town Halls across the area on Monday, April 24. We want to LISTEN to what's really important to you and move forward. 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford and other journalists from Channel 7 will be there to hear what you have to say.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|2 hr
|watching livonia
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Mon
|watching livonia
|2
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|Fair warning
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Found: Best Detroit Techno & Deep House Music D...
|Apr 14
|newswatchnow
|3
|We need high speed trains!
|Apr 13
|ThomasA
|12
