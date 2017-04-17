Detroit 2020 Town Hall in Macomb Co. ...

Detroit 2020 Town Hall in Macomb Co. on April 24

As part of our mission to be hear thoughts from residents in metro Detroit, Channel 7 is holding the first of many Detroit 2020 Town Halls across the area on Monday, April 24. We want to LISTEN to what's really important to you and move forward. 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford and other journalists from Channel 7 will be there to hear what you have to say.

