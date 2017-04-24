Deputy accused of hit and run caught ...

Deputy accused of hit and run caught on video

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

The driver sits there for a bit. Then reverses - his bumper hanging off - and then, shockingly, he speeds off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) 20 hr Grace55 186
Slop your Hogs again God!!! Tue clueless spam nuts 2
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Apr 22 want war- you go ... 2
Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose Apr 22 want war- you go ... 5
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight Apr 22 Team Trump 6
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 21 watching livonia 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC