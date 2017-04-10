D2020 Person of the Week: Roz Blanck, Bookstock
You may not see her, but Roz Blanck is looking out for metro Detroit students from behind the book shelf. Her belief and passion became an effort known as Bookstock that Roz started 15 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slop your Hogs again God!!!
|13 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo i...
|1
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|17 hr
|want war- you go ...
|2
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|18 hr
|want war- you go ...
|5
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Fri
|watching livonia
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Teen arraigned in cop shootings
|Thu
|Badam
|2
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Apr 19
|ThomasA
|35
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC