Crews working to remove body from Kalamazoo River
Calhoun County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that crews received a call about 1:05 a.m. Sunday after a fisherman in the river noticed a body at Stringham Road and Jackson Street. That is about a mile or so downstream from where 31-year-old Cortez Lewis, of Detroit, ended up in the river on March 4 .
