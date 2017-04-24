Coroner continues effort to ID body found in Detroit River
As of Thursday morning, the Wayne County Medical Examiner hadn't made a positive ID "due to condition of the body," said county spokesman James Martinez. "I apologize I don't have more info at this time, but the only provides confirm of ID, and manner and cause of death once proper ID is made."
