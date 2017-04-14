Concert of Colors notes 50th annivers...

Concert of Colors notes 50th anniversary of Detroita s riots

The 50th anniversary of Detroit's civil unrest will take center stage during a festival celebrating the musical and ethnic diversity of the city. Concert of Colors organizers announced Thursday that the 25th anniversary of July's multi-day, multi-venue event includes a forum about the 1967 rioting that enveloped 25 city blocks and claimed 43 lives.

