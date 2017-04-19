Comerica Hatch Detroit is looking for contestants
Sister Pie, Detroit Vegan Soul, The Royce, Batch Brewing Company, Hugh, La Feria, Busted Bra Shop, and Live Cycle Delight - they all have something in common and it's not just location. Each of the businesses has gotten some help from a contest called Hatch Detroit, which helps local entrepreneurs with dreams of setting up shop in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.
